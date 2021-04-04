Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.