Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

