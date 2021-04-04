Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

