Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Community Bank System comprises about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 471.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,234 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CBU opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

