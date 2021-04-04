Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.