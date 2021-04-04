Patientory Trading 118% Higher This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $4.72 million and $3,418.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

