Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0290 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Patron has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $9,896.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

