PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Cap of $105.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $7.17 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,760.58 or 0.03012852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

