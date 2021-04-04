Paxos Standard (PAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.98 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $988.01 million and $45.98 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 984,897,151 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

