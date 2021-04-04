PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,872.34

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $379,872.34 and $3,829.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

