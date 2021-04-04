Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report sales of $271.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the highest is $272.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $376.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

