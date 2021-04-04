PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,226,880 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of PayPal worth $1,476,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

