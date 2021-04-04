PayPie Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1,064.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

