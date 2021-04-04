PCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

