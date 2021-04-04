PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $44.51 million and $418,054.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,702,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,301,758 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

