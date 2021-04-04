Peercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.76 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $178,213.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3,037.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,861,900 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.