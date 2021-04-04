Penta Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $332,577.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $73.54 million and approximately $332,577.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

