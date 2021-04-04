Peony (PNY) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $3,678.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,266,907 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

