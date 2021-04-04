pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $2,184.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 190% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.