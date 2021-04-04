pEOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $130.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00315626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00761888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016577 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

