PEPS Coin Trading Up 362.9% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 362.9% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $904,707.75 and $7,275.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013336 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.00514956 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,433,409 coins and its circulating supply is 44,184,806 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

