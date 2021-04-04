Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

