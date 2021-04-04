Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

