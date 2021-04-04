Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

