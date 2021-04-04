Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Insiders have sold a total of 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $122.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.