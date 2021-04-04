Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $1.17 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $308.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.