Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $1.61 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

