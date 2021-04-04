Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $1.66 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.25 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

