Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $2.03 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pfizer by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

