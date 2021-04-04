Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $2.28 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schrödinger by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.