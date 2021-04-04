Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $226.03 and a one year high of $380.50. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.