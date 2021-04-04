Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

