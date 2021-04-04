Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,861,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. The company has a market cap of $647.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

