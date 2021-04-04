Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $1.79 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

