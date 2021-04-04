Perpetual Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.97 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00014745 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $188.49 million and $12.97 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00074878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00766392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.64 or 0.99873296 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.