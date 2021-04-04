Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

PRGO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 811,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,783. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,130,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 319,246 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

