Pesetacoin (PTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $756,372.10 and $8.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00348174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,323,439 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

