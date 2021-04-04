Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 154,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,319,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

