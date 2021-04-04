Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $162.99 million and $16.57 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.