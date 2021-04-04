Phantasma Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $66.13 million and $567,255.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

