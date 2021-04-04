Phantomx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 664.6% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $166,595.96 and approximately $112.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00455279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.09 or 0.04634702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.