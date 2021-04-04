Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.08% of Preferred Bank worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $975.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.