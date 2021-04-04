Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 15,397 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.