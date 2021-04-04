Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,935 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

