Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,716 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.77% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

