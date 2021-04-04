Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.37% of Kadant worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Kadant stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

