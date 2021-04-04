Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,176 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.63% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

