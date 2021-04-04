Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

