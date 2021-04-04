Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,059 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.76% of MYR Group worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $73.67 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

