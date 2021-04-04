Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,415 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STL. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

